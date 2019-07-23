In chaotic scene, ex-judge dragged from Cincinnati courtroom, sentenced to jail

By ABC7.com staff
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Chaos erupted in a Cincinnati courtroom when a judge passed sentence on another judge.

Tracie Hunter, a former juvenile court judge, had to be dragged out of a courtroom when she was ordered to serve a jail term.

In 2014 Hunter was convicted of mishandling a confidential document in order to help her brother keep his job.

She had been out on appeal. But on Monday the judge hearing the case ordered her to begin serving a six-month jail term.

The court erupted with protests from her supporters as she was dragged out of the courtroom.
