Ex-nurse charged with secretly taping patients, sex assault

MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pennsylvania -- A former nurse secretly videotaped more than 200 patients at a Pennsylvania hospital, including nearly two dozen children, and sexually assaulted two patients in the emergency room, authorities said.

Michael Bragg, 39, of Chambersburg, was arraigned Thursday on nearly 400 criminal counts. A judge denied bail and sent Bragg to jail.

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office said Bragg sexually assaulted a nude, unconscious woman in the emergency room of UPMC Carlisle, and touched the breasts of another emergency room patient.

Bragg was arrested in April after state agents searched his home and found videos of children using the bathroom at UPMC, as well as other videos of child pornography.

Court documents did not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
