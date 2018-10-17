7 Day enforcement recap: 84 Suspects arrested in the Tenderloin District from 10/8 to 10/14. 69 booked into county jail. Among those booked are 41 heroin, cocaine, meth dealers and 11 fugitives. — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) October 15, 2018

Drug deal last night at Larkin/McAllister led to the arrest of Carlos Miralda-Ortiz who had been out of custody on O.R. for dealing at 8th/Market. $679, and packaged cocaine, meth, heroin all seized. Female co-conspirator (a fugitive) also booked. 180782853. pic.twitter.com/hh5ryh3G6N — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) October 16, 2018

ABC7 News has learned that a targeted drug operation by San Francisco police this week in the Tenderloin District ended with 84 people arrested, most on drug charges.We're told Mayor London Breed will hold a news conference Thursday to announce the sweeping arrests.Among them are 41 heroin, cocaine and meth dealers and 11 fugitives.Police Union President Tony Montoya says it's a revolving door and that they're often cited and released as quickly as they're booked."You see some of these people with seven or eight stay away orders from a particular location or particular people and they're getting released right away," Montoya said.Take the case of Darwin Betanco. He was caught with 124 bundles of cocaine and charged with possession for sale. It was his third arrest in the in the Tenderloin this year.Mayor London Breed walked the streets of the Tenderloin in July, promising to clean up the neighborhood.Longtime activist Rudy Corpuz of United Playaz says the mayor is headed in the right direction."I'm talking about real housing for people, careers and we need to make sure everybody got health care," said Corpuz.Adam Mesnick lives downtown. He's seen the drug dealing epidemic. In fact, he monitors it and spreads the information on his twitter account.With no consequences, he says drug dealing is a hard job to top. "It's a lot of money every day," Mesnick said. "$500 to $1,000, tax free dollars. Very flexible schedule obviously."Police officials and Mayor London Breed declined to talk to us about the drug operation.