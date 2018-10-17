SFPD

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Targeted drug operation in San Francisco's Tenderloin District ends in 84 arrests

EMBED </>More Videos

A targeted drug operation by San Francisco in the Tenderloin District ended with 84 people arrested, mostly on drug charges, ABC7 News has learned. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
ABC7 News has learned that a targeted drug operation by San Francisco police this week in the Tenderloin District ended with 84 people arrested, most on drug charges.

We're told Mayor London Breed will hold a news conference Thursday to announce the sweeping arrests.

Among them are 41 heroin, cocaine and meth dealers and 11 fugitives.

RELATED: SFPD, DEA investigation leads to more than 20 arrests

Police Union President Tony Montoya says it's a revolving door and that they're often cited and released as quickly as they're booked.

"You see some of these people with seven or eight stay away orders from a particular location or particular people and they're getting released right away," Montoya said.

Take the case of Darwin Betanco. He was caught with 124 bundles of cocaine and charged with possession for sale. It was his third arrest in the in the Tenderloin this year.
Mayor London Breed walked the streets of the Tenderloin in July, promising to clean up the neighborhood.

RELATED: Several arrested after police, feds conduct raids in San Francisco's Sunnydale

Longtime activist Rudy Corpuz of United Playaz says the mayor is headed in the right direction.

"I'm talking about real housing for people, careers and we need to make sure everybody got health care," said Corpuz.

Adam Mesnick lives downtown. He's seen the drug dealing epidemic. In fact, he monitors it and spreads the information on his twitter account.
With no consequences, he says drug dealing is a hard job to top. "It's a lot of money every day," Mesnick said. "$500 to $1,000, tax free dollars. Very flexible schedule obviously."

Police officials and Mayor London Breed declined to talk to us about the drug operation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDdrugdrug bustheroincocainedrug arrestdrugsillegal drugspolicearrestSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SFPD
Woman arrested after stealing Oakland CSI vehicle, dog found inside
The Waiting: SF police dog, owner can finally retire together
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water
More SFPD
Top Stories
Fresno-based fighter pilot killed in Ukraine identified
Man caught skinny dipping in shark tank
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
New Fresno Unified school coming to Southeast Fresno, pending board's approval
Corcoran woman charged with six felonies for DUI crash that killed three family members
Merced man arrested, admits to setting his apartment on fire
California cities top list of towns with worst roads in US
92 people in 29 states, including NC, infected by drug-resistant Salmonella
Show More
Sanger Unified warns parents about attempted kidnapping
Clovis business becomes part of solution to DMV long wait lines and computer problems
Kids and Trauma: What to Look for
Vacant house fires becoming an increasing problem in Fresno
Man accused of killing daughter-in-law's parents found incompetent by doctor
More News