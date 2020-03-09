attempted murder

Exeter teen tried to shoot at group but gun malfunctioned, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested after police say he tried to shoot at a group of people standing outside a home in Exeter last month.

Exeter police say, on Feb. 1, the teen had walked up to the group, pointed a gun at them and tried to fire it. The gun malfunctioned, and the suspect ran away when he couldn't fix it.

Officials did not say how many people were outside of the home.

Saturday, after a month-long investigation, Exeter police detectives arrested the teen and booked him into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.
