CRIME

Exeter boy whose parents died in suspected DUI crash expected to survive

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Lincoln was speeding when it crossed double lines to pass another car Sunday afternoon. (KFSN)

By
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Lincoln Mark VIII was speeding when it crossed double yellow lines to pass another car on Avenue 196 Sunday afternoon.

He continued on, alternating lanes, and then entered the opposite lane again, in front of a Toyota Corolla carrying three people.

"The Toyota Corolla swerved into the eastbound lanes to avoid a collision," said CHP Officer Marc McWilliams. "At the same time that Lincoln Mark VIII turned back into his original lane of travel and a head-on collision occurred."

The driver of the Lincoln Mark VIII died.

The CHP believes he may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Investigators found a liquor bottle in his car, and add that his family members said he was drinking earlier in the day.

He has been identified as 24-year-old Arnold Zuniga Jr.

Enrique Navarro says his son, Benjermin Navarro and his pregnant girlfriend, Jasmyn Linares, also died in the crash.

Their one-year-old son Maddox received severe injuries.

But Enrique Navarro says his grandson is being treated at Valley Children's Hospital and is expected to survive.

He says it will take time for family members to process the tragedy.

"It's a little bit hard," Navarro said. "They're getting there, you know."

Navarro describes his son as a happy kid who was working to get his Class A trucking license, like his father.

They were close, so on Monday, Navarro stopped by the crash site on his work break.

He thinks his son's death could have been prevented.

"If you're going to drink, don't drive because some innocent people are the ones to pay."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdui crashtraffic fatalitiesTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News