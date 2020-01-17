house fire

Flames consume Exeter home in overnight fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters battled a large house fire that sent flames high into the sky in Exeter Friday morning.

Crews were called out to a home on Orange Avenue near Pine Street at around 4 am. Heavy flames came from the house as they arrived.

Video shared by ABC30 insider Hector Duran shows flames consuming the house.

People were living inside the home, but neighbors say everyone got out safely without injuries.

The house sustained extensive damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exeterhouse firetulare county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Fire damages attic of 100-year-old Visalia home
Family of five escapes large house fire in east central Fresno
UPDATE: Man killed in northwest Fresno apartment fire
Abandoned home in Parlier catches fire overnight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News