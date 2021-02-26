Deputies searching for suspects who stole lottery tickets from Exeter gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for two suspects accused of stealing lottery tickets from an Exeter gas station.It happened on New Year's Eve at the Red Barn Gas Station at Road 196 and Highway 198.Surveillance video captured the suspects breaking in by smashing the store's front window. They took a large amount of California Lottery Tickets.The two drove off in a gray Dodge Dakota, with an extended cab, tinted windows and stock rims.The first suspect is described as wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes. The other person was wearing a light-colored jacket with stripes, a dark t-shirt, light-colored pants and boots.Anyone with information should call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.