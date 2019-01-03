Exeter home destroyed in early morning fire, family able to escape

Fire crews in Tulare County are trying to determine what started a large house fire Thursday morning.

Tulare County fire crews believe a vehicle fire in a garage started a large house fire late Wednesday night.

The fire broke out just before midnight in the Ranch Park area on Gray Drive near Jim Drive in Exeter.

Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. They say the fire was so intense they had no other choice then to let it burn.

The family of four that lived inside was able to escape the fire safely.

Officials say one of the occupants smelled the fire and was able to alert everyone inside.

Authorities tell us the home is a complete loss.

Cal Fire and the Woodlake City Fire Department helped put out the flames.
