homicide

Man dies after drive-by shooter opens fire in Exeter

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Exeter homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night.

Officers received reports of a shooting victim in the area of Filbert Road and Maple Street at around 8:00 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators the 58-year-old man had been standing outside when a car pulled up and opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

The man was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Police say the bullets hit a nearby house, causing a window to break and one man to be hit with glass. He suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Exeter police detectives at 559-733-6218 or 559-592-3103.

This is a developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exeterhomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Deputies investigating homicide after robbery at Merced Co. dairy
Woman killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News