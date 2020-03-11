murder

Exeter Police searching for 21-year-old suspect in deadly drive-by-shooting

Exeter Police are searching for a 21-year-old man in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting.

A 58-year-old man, Raymond Hernandez Sr., was standing outside in the area of Filbert Road and Maple Street at around 8:00 p.m. on January 22 when a car pulled up and opened fire, hitting him multiple times. Hernandez Sr. was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

RELATED: Man dies after drive-by shooter opens fire in Exeter

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Kevin Raul Esquivel-Barrera for his involvement in the murder.

Esquivel-Barrera is described as 5'5" in height, 160 pounds heavy, with black hair and brown eyes.



He has a tattoo that says 'Alexis' on the right side of his face along the jaw line, and a tattoo of three dots on the left side of his face near his left eye.

Anyone with information about where he is is urged to contact Sergeant Brett Inglehart or Detective Paul Walker at (559) 733-6218 or (559) 592-3103. Callers can remain anonymous.

If you see Esquivel-Barrera, police say you should not try to contact him as he is considered armed and dangerous. You are urged to call 911 and report his location instead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exetermurderdeadly shootingfatal shootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Murder victim near Chowchilla identified as Merced College student
Porterville man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife
17-year-old Fresno boy killed in 2018 honored by friends and police
Family of Livingston murder victim makes plea for answers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Multi-vehicle crash involving big rig stops traffic on Highway 99 in Fresno
Parlier High School first Valley school to close amid coronavirus concerns
South Valley sees most significant rainfall for the first time since January
Peach Blossom Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in downtown Fresno
1st COVID-19 death reported in Los Angeles County
Show More
Dow drops 5.9%, enters bear market, amid ongoing virus fears
Warriors to play Nets without fans in arena following San Francisco order, ESPN reports
Fresno man's car vandalized with racial slurs as Coronavirus outbreak continues
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his campaign
More TOP STORIES News