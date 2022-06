EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Exeter early Wednesday morning.Officers were called after 3:30 am to Channing Way at Cedar Street.They found the male victim with stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition wasn't immediately known.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the stabbing.Police have not provided a possible suspect description at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call the Exeter Police Department.