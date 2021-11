EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley high school is paying tribute to its football forefathers.Exeter Union High School hosted a special ceremony on its campus over the weekend to unveil a new mural painted on the school's gym walls.The mural shows the members of Exeter's historic 1920 semi-pro football team, now remembered as "The Invincibles."Historians say at the time, the team brought some big glory to the small town.City leaders, locals, and the artists who put the mural together were all on hand for the big reveal.