Man arrested for having explicit photos of children in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tip led to the arrest of a Tulare County man accused of downloading explicit photos of children.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told police those pictures were being downloaded at a home on North Cotta Street in Visalia.

On Thursday morning, detectives served a warrant at that residence.

Investigators say they found 29-year-old Gilberto Porras inside of the home with child sexual abuse material.

Porras was arrested and booked in jail.