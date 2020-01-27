North Valley family without a home after house fire Saturday night

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A north valley family is without a home after it was destroyed in an fire Saturday night.Merced County firefighters responded to reports of a loud explosion at Coronado and Meadowbrook around 10:30 p.m.Firefighters say the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.Officials weren't able to confirm whether an explosion occurred, but they did say the home is a complete loss. The three people living in the house were unharmed.The cause of this fire is still under investigation.