Extreme Makeover: Viewers get look at local firefighter's new home for family

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After months of anticipation, viewers got the chance to see the Extreme Makeover Home Edition episode featuring a local CAL FIRE Captain on HGTV.

Family and friends gathered for a watch party at an auditorium at Saint Agnes Medical Center Sunday night.

The Clovis episode was filmed over the summer at The Highlands by De Young Community for Nick Reeder.

Reeder's wife passed away shortly after giving birth to his twin daughters in 2018. After that tragic loss, Reeder, his mom and three young daughters were living in a cramped apartment.

Hundreds of volunteers, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson of ABC's Modern Family and a team of designers, built the Reeder family a brand new home in less than one week back in July.

Nick says the whole experience has helped his family heal.

"We are resilient people, and that's what you're going to see, that story of people that can just come up and be a family again, and love again and be happy again," he said.

The Reeders have been living in the house since its completion and say they love every bit of it.

One of Nick's favorite things is his front yard landscaping. He says the white roses that are now blooming were his late wife's favorite.
