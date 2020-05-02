Need a hug? Facebook releases new 'care' emoji reactions during COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK -- Sometimes you need a hug, and it's hard to get or give one these days because of social distancing, so Facebook is helping with two new emoji reactions that are being rolled out to users.

The new reactions on the Facebook app feature a smiley face-hugging a heart, and the one on the Messenger app features a pulsing heart.

"We're launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time," wrote Facebook communication manager Alexandru Voica on Twitter. " We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis.

The new options will allow users in both apps to react with more love and positivity to friends and family's posts, according to Facebook.



These new care reactions are being rolled out to users. Those who have them already can activate the smiley face hugging a heart by holding down the 'Like' button underneath the post.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane crashes into traffic westbound of Herndon, no injuries reported
Central California coronavirus cases
Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after colliding with car in Clovis
Man shot multiple times at Bulldog and Ninth in northeast Fresno
Fresno business owners left confused, frustrated after 'shelter in place' order extension
Former Fresno County correctional officer arrested for having sex with inmate
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
Show More
Man arrested after threatening employees at Visalia convenience store
Fresno City College now a COVID-19 testing site, appointments required
Fresno's shelter-in-place order extended to May 31
Man arrested for gang-related shooting on Highway 41
Merced dealership owners lose thousands of dollars after tire theft
More TOP STORIES News