Fairfield mother accused of abusing 10 kids speaks out after husband's arrest

A Fairfield couple has been charged with everything from child neglect to torture after police say they discovered their 10 children living in squalor. And now the mother is speaking out, saying her husband is an "amazing person" and she is an "amazing mother." (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. --
The Fairfield Police Department announced Monday that 10 children have been rescued from what they're calling horrible living conditions.

"This is absolutely appalling," Ina Rogers said, standing in the doorway of her Fairfield home while giving reporters her reaction to charges she and her husband abused--even tortured--their 10 children. "I strive, I thrive on being a good parent to my children," Rogers said. "My husband has a lot of tattoos. He looks like a scary individual, and that's why people are so quick to judge him. But my husband is an amazing person. I am an amazing mother."


The 30-year-old mother is out on bail after her arrest in late March, in which she was being charged with abuse after police returned her 12-year-old son to the family home after he had been reported missing.

VIDEO: Police discuss alleged abuse of 10 children in Fairfield
Fairfield police held a press conference regarding 10 children who were rescued after being allegedly abused by their parents.



Fairfield police arrested Rogers' 29-year-old husband Jonathan Michael Allen on Friday after a six-week investigation. He's been charged with nine felony counts of child cruelty, and seven of torture. "I got pregnant at the age of 16," Rogers said. She added that she has 11 biological children ages four months to 14 years old. Three she had before meeting Allen and eight more in the past 10 years.

The bathroom is strewn with feces at a home in Fairfield, Calif., May 14, 2018, where authorities removed 10 kids and charged their dad with torture and their mom with neglect.


She says she home schools the children, while working full-time as a medical technician. "Not only do I have 11 children and I'm 30 years old, but I also homeschool all of my children and people don't agree with that lifestyle and so I've had many people question my right to parent and I just feel like this whole situation was exploded," Rogers said.

Allen was arraigned Monday afternoon in a Solano County court. He is being held on $5.2 million bail.
The children have all been placed in the custody of Rogers' sister and mother in the Bay Area. All 10 children were initially taken into protective custody by Solano County Child Welfare Services.

Toys and other items are strewn around one of the bedrooms of a home in Fairfield, Calif., on May 14, 2018, where authorities removed 10 children.


With the assistance of Child Welfare Services and the Solano County District Attorney's Office, detectives with the Fairfield Police Department's Family Violence Unit initiated an investigation.

Officials say the investigation revealed a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the father of the children and served by detectives on Friday, May 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the family home.

