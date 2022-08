Previewing Fall Camp: Cam Worrell looking forward to seeing defensive staff in action

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday morning, the Fresno State football team starts Fall camp, the first of 20 practices in the month of August.

Ahead of the season opener against Cal Poly on September 1st, Bulldog sideline reporter & six-year NFL veteran Cam Worrell came in studio to breakdown what to expect from the Bulldogs on both offense and defense.