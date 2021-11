FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood on Saturday for the Fall Festival at Inspiration Park in northwest Fresno.Fresno families attended the festival Saturday afternoon.Councilmember Esmeralda Soria with District 1 hosted the festival and Fresno City firefighters grilled some food for the community.There was a DJ, resource booths, free pumpkins, and bike helmets.The night ended with a movie - The Addams Family - playing at dusk.