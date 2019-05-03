fresno police department

Fallen officers honored at Fresno memorial

FERSNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement officers are proud to wear the badge but they'll tell you their families carry the weight of that badge.

On Thursday, officers who have paid the ultimate price were honored at Courthouse Park in downtown Fresno.

The Fresno County Peace Officers Memorial serves as a somber reminder of the dangers officers face every day.

60 names are etched in granite. All were killed in the line of duty.

After 40 years with the department, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told those gathered this is the last memorial he'll attend in a police uniform.

The roll call of fallen officers included the name of Corporal Ronil Singh of the Newman Police Department. Singh was killed the day after Christmas.

The ceremony paid special tribute to the families of officers.

Given the intense public scrutiny of officers' actions, Dyer said his biggest fear is officers will hesitate a split second before they act.

"...resulting in an officer or a citizen being seriously injured or killed. I'm afraid before too long this memorial wall will be doubled in size," he said.

21 years have passed since the memorial was first dedicated.
