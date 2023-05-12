Fallen officers memorialized in local monument

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol Central Division held the inaugural Officer Down Monument Unveiling ceremony on Thursday morning.

Across the country, 224 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2022.

Colleagues, friends, and family members paid tribute to the local officers who lost their lives, including the Selma hero whose death devastated his family and community.

In honor of local fallen officers, the California Highway Patrol Central Division held the unveiling of the Officer Down Monument in Northwest Fresno Thursday. It recognizes the 35 officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and also pays tribute to the 11 names they will have to add from 2022 and this year. That includes Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Junior. The 24-year-old was shot by a suspect on January 31, less than one month before the birth of his baby boy.

"You're going to notice three columns, the column on the left has the word honor, and above this work is the code of honor," said Chief Ceto Ortiz with the California Highway Patrol, Central Division.

The middle column features Half Dome to represent the officers' service to their home, and the third column features the theme of sacrifice.

"They were givers and not takers, that's who they were," added Ortiz.

The daughters of fallen CHP Officer Charles D. Goss were present to pay tribute to their dad. He died in November of 1955 after a head-on collision in the fog.

"Unfortunately I have a much sadder memory of when I was nine, riding my bike home and seeing a bunch of cruisers on our street," explained Margaret Goss, Daughter of fallen officer.

That was the moment they learned about their dad's tragic death. Officer Goss has been memorialized on Highway 152 in Madera along with the central division memorial.

Another daughter shared a poem honoring her Dad - leaving an impact on those in attendance.

"Thanksgiving that year with our family of five was a warm holiday, your last day alive. Black Friday for us will be evermore, how could we have known when you walked out that door," shared Marilee Haire, daughter of fallen officer.

On May 13, a candlelight vigil will be held in Washington, DC. The names of fallen officers will be formally dedicated on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, including those here in the central valley.