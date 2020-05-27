soldier killed

Kings County to honor Hanford soldier killed in Iraq

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Preparations are underway in the South Valley to honor a fallen soldier who will return home on Wednesday.

27-year-old Army Specialist Juan Covarrubias of Hanford died March 11th in a rocket attack in Iraq.


On Wednesday at around 2 pm, his body is expected to arrive at the Visalia airport.

The Kings County Deputy Sheriff's Association will be assisting in escorting the soldier's remains back to the Whitehurst Funeral Home in Hanford.


The public is invited to line up along the procession route with American flags and signs to show respect and honor the fallen soldier.

The expected route from Visalia will be west on State Route 198, exit Redington Street and north to Sixth Street, then turn east onto Sixth, then north on Douty Street to the funeral home.
