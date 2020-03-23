tree fall

Fallen tree blocks part of Fresno County roadway

Part of a tree fell just north of Fowler in Fresno County early Monday morning.

It happened just before 5 am.

A couple of lanes of Golden State Boulevard at Citron, between American and Clovis Avenues, are blocked by branches.

Crews are working on cutting up the branches to remove it from the road.

Officials did not say what caused the tree to fall, but winds and rain did move through the area.

Drivers who frequent the area should expect some delays.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfresno countyfowlerweathertree falltraffic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TREE FALL
40-foot tree topples over, lands on 2 people in San Francisco
Storm knocks down massive tree in Santa Clara: VIDEO
Teens nearly crushed by tree that crashed into their home
Tree crushes car as Hurricane Barry approaches Louisiana
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News