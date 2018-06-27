False alarm causes security scare on LA-bound JetBlue flight at JFK Airport

A false alarm created quite a scare at JFK Airport Tuesday night.

JAMAICA, Queens --
A false alarm caused panic on the runway at JFK Airport on Tuesday night.

Port Authority police surrounded the Los Angeles-bound JetBlue flight around 8:00 p.m. when it apparently experienced a radio issue that impacted the crew's ability to communicate.

JetBlue confirmed a false alarm was sent to JFK tower during the radio issue which prompted a strong police response.

"There was a false alarm sent to tower as a result of a radio communications failure. Aircraft was inspected and cleared with no security threat," a Port Authority spokesperson said in a statement.

Video from the runway showed dozens of emergency vehicles surrounding the plane.

Scared passengers tweeted from inside the aircraft:

"While communication was reestablished via alternate channels, authorities responded in an abundance of caution. The aircraft was cleared and returned to the gate for inspection," a JetBlue official said in a statement.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.
