whale

About 40 false killer whales spotted along Southern California coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- About 40 false killer whales were spotted along a California coastline, an uncommon sighting for the tropical species usually found in warmer waters.

The sighting on Saturday was the first time they had been found along the Orange County coastline since 2019, when they showed up four times that year, the Orange County Register reported,

"They like Mexico and this is just kind of a little spring break trip," said Ryan Lawler, owner of Newport Coastal Adventure.

Lawler was at a private birthday party when he saw the pod of false killer whales just outside the Newport Harbor entrance.

A massive pod of dolphins was spotted off the coast of Laguna Beach, creating quite the majestic sight.



"They just popped up in the middle of this armada of boats," he said. "All these big black dolphins popped up in the middle of them."
The false killer whales, like actual killer whales, are a dolphin species. They are typically found in tropical and subtropical oceans in deep offshore waters, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

The false killer whales can be almost 20 feet (about 6 meters) long and up to 3,000 pounds.

The whales were also seen off of the coast at Dana Point, according to Capt. Dave's Dolphin and Whale Safari and Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Some excited whale-watchers got to witness a rare 'triple breach' of two adult humpback whales and one calf off the Monterey coast from their boat on Sunday.


Kayakers and paddle boarders in the waters off Avila Beach, Calif. saw a humpback whale brush into kayakers in San Luis Obispo County. The day later the woman filmed a viral video of two kayakers nearly swallowed by the whale.



WHOA! Watch this rare killer whale sighting off the Galveston coast. These creatures put on quite the show!

