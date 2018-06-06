A South Valley family is desperate to find the person responsible for hitting their father as he tried to help a stranded motorist.It happened at 5 am Sunday. According to Visalia Police, Martinez was crossing Mineral King to assist a driver with a flat tire on the side of Highway 198. As he was crossing, the driver of a dark-colored, four-door sedan hit him before taking off.Maria Ochoa, the victim's daughter says, "his instinct was to go and let them use his cell phone."Still in shock, his daughter and family members have stayed by his bedside for any signs of improvement. The 62 year old is listed in fair condition at Kaweah Delta Medical Center and has yet to wake up.Ochoa says, "We know he's going to get through it. We know that no matter what, he's going to fight for it." She adds, "I have two little boys and the chance that they don't grow up with the Father figure I did, it's just a scary thought."Martinez is a vendor at the Visalia Swap Meet. He was getting an early start to his day because of the heat.Visalia Police are warning drivers and pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings, especially during early morning and late night hours.Lt. Candido Alvarez says, "We definitely encourage people to help others out. Unfortunately, that's what this victim was doing, and now he's fighting for his life."They're asking anyone with information on the hit and run to come forward.