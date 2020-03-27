Woman, 3 children displaced after apartment fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Red Cross is helping a woman and three children after their apartment caught fire in southwest Fresno late Thursday night.It happened around 10:30 pm at a single-story complex on Hawes and Fruit near the Chandler Airport.Firefighters say police officers were first on the scene and entered the home to see if there were any people inside.Investigators say a portable heater sparked the fire.A grandmother was babysitting a child inside the home when the fire started. Both were able to get out safely, and no one was injured.The neighboring units were not damaged.