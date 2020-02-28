house fire

Family of 6 displaced after fire destroys home in Easton

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family has been displaced after flames tore through their home in Easton Thursday night.

Officials say the fire started in the backyard of a home near Williamette and Anna around midnight.

The flames moved from the backyard onto the patio, then inside the house. All six people who lived there were able to escape safely.

Fire crews say the home was severely damaged, and most of the interior was destroyed.

The family is staying with family members who live nearby.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eastonfirefresno countyhouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
2 displaced after house fire in east central Fresno
Woman in critical condition after firefighters rescue her from fire
Fire at Fresno housing developing investigated as 'suspicious'
Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Tulare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severely injured woman found on side of Visalia road, police say
1 killed, 2 in hospital after shooting in Livingston
Man injured in northwest Fresno drive-by shooting
1 injured in Fresno hit-and-run crash, good Samaritans stop suspect
Man pistol-whipped ex, led deputies on chase through Fresno, officials say
Fresno's Hmong community protests plan to deport over 4,000 refugees
Fresno Police warn about pedestrian safety
Show More
Pope, sick with apparent cold, cancels audiences amid virus fears
Tulare Western Dean of Students dies after car crash, officials say
Same DNA tech used in Debbie Dorian case, Golden State Killer case
California dental surgeon arrested for human trafficking, sex crimes against children
Court denies basketball head coach's restraining order against Fresno City College
More TOP STORIES News