Family of 7 displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Red Cross is helping a family of seven after a fire broke out in their southeast Fresno home on Thursday morning.

It happened at a house on Fillmore and Cypress near Fowler Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.

Neighbors say they heard an explosion at around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the flames inside the garage and burning part of the roof.

PG&E secured a minor gas leak, and the family was able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
