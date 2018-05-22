FRESNO COUNTY

Family displaced after Southeast Fresno house fire

Firefighters were able to get control of a house fire in Southeast Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firefighters were able to get control of a house fire in Southeast Fresno. It happened just after 10:30 Monday night at a home on Woodward near Cedar.

Firefighters said several kids were inside the home at the time and smelled smoke. They called their mother who came home, found flames going to the attic and called 911.

Everyone got out and no one was hurt.

The residents are staying with neighbors for the next few days.

Firefighters said there were no smoke detectors inside the home, and said every home should have one.
