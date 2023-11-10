Family displaced following house fire in Madera

A Madera family is finding a temporary place to stay after an overnight house fire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera family is finding a temporary place to stay after an overnight house fire.

It was first reported just after 2 a.m. Friday at a home on West Park Drive near Mainberry Drive.

Firefighters say the blaze started in the garage and they were able to contain the flames to that area.

They say dogs at the home alerted neighbors to the fire, who then woke up the homeowners.

The family was able to get out safely.

The home did sustain smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.