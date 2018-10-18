CHILD ABANDONED

FAMILY FOUND: Toddler dumped at stranger's front door in Spring has been identified

SPRING, Texas --
A little boy was dropped off at a stranger's front door and abandoned by a woman who ran away. About 12 hours later, deputies figured out who the boy is and found his father.



Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirm that they found the child's family with the help of media partners. The boy's dad lives next door and confirms the child in the video is 2-year-old Royal Prince Simmons.

The situation started when a woman found the toddler left at her door in the 30700 block of Legends Ridge Drive around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman called 911 and said that she heard a knock at her door and when she went to answer the door she found a 2-year-old black male child standing there, with no adult.

The resident showed deputies surveillance video that showed a woman arrive at the home in a white passenger car. The suspect could be seen running toward the front door of the home while lifting the child in the air by one arm.

Once the woman gets to the front door she rings the doorbell, knocks on the door and then runs back to her vehicle, abandoning the 2-year-old child and two bags she was carrying. The entire incident lasted 23 seconds.



The suspect is described by authorities as a black woman who appears to be in her mid-20's to early 30's with long hair reaching below her waist.

She has multiple tattoos on her right arm that can be seen in the video.



The child is not hurt and appears to be in good health. Child Protective Services were called to the scene and took custody of the child until he can be reunited with family.

MYSTERY WOMAN: Montgomery Co. woman captured in chilling doorbell camera video reveals escape details
EMBED More News Videos

Neighbors concerned about video showing woman who rang doorbell and disappeared in Montgomery Co. She appears to be wearing restraints on her hands.

MORE REPORTS ON MYSTERY WOMAN:
Deputies investigate suspicious incident involving woman caught on camera in Montgomery
Resident who posted video of mystery woman ringing doorbell in Montgomery County says neighborhood in shock
'Suspicious shooting' leads deputies to mystery woman seen ringing doorbell in Montgomery County
Suicidal boyfriend identified after mystery woman in Montgomery Co. is safe
Boyfriend of mystery doorbell ringer was 'no monster,' his brother says

Follow ABC13 Reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abandonedsurveillance videocaught on cameracps
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mystery doorbell ringer reveals identity and how she escaped
CHILD ABANDONED
Mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
Newborn found abandoned in Arizona airport bathroom
Newborn found abandoned in Arizona airport bathroom
Texas man allegedly abandons 6-year-old son while drinking
More child abandoned
Top Stories
Fire officials investigate West Central Fresno fire that leaves family without home
Early morning officer-involved shooting in Northeast Fresno
'NOT HIS FAULT' Family concerned for Astros fan's safety
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Parts of Temperance Avenue closed for construction
FBI agent who shot man on dance floor arraigned today
Man arrested after police find assault rifles in Southeast Fresno
Porterville man convicted of murdering 3-month old son
Show More
Fan at center of controversial call: 'They should've stepped up'
Photo of potty training on airplane goes viral
Man called 'Chubby' on Wendy's receipt
Fresno-based fighter pilot killed in Ukraine identified
ABC7 viewers help Oakland woman living in her car despite two jobs
More News