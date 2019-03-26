Family friend of man killed at Central Fresno house party says he died trying to protect others

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Moved to tears, a family friend of 20-year-old John Sandoval did not want to be named, but she did want to speak out about someone she says was her close friend."It's is like one of my own died. I felt like he was one of my own," she said.John lost his life at a house party in Central Fresno early Sunday morning.Police say a fight broke out. 19-year-old Danny Duran pulled out a knife and started slashing people, stabbing four victims, ranging in age from 19 to 20.John was pronounced dead at the scene.The other victims were taken to the hospital with severe injuries."It was a get together with family and friends, so the suspect is known. it was an interpersonal type beef," said Lt. Gerardo Chamalbide.His friend says John tried protecting those surrounding him."He was trying to protect people who were hurt, and that was his first instinct, to do that. Everybody else can be sitting down and just watching and John would stand up for people," she said.She watched John grow up for ten years of his life.She says he was a loving man who always put his friends and family first."He grew into a beautiful young man, and he was always caring, and so that is why it was a shock," she said.Duran was turned in Sunday evening by his family.John's family and friends are devastated by the loss, but say it was honorable for the family to turn over the suspect.