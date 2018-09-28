Family, friends mourn Merced teen who died in tragic car crash

Dozens turned out for a candlelight vigil for 16-year-old Riley Hanson last night in Merced.Her color guard members performed a special dance for the popular teen.She was killed last weekend in a crash along Highway 99 in Sacramento.Her stepfather says Riley was a loving young woman, who always put others first."She has got this bright smile she's just incredibly bright and straight A student incredibly respect never ask for anything other than affection which she gives right back," Matthew Escobar, Riley's stepdad said.Riley's friends are preparing a balloon release to take place during their high school football game tonight.A fundraiser will take place on Saturday to raise money for her parents and seven siblings.