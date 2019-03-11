Family IDs girl found on Hacienda Heights trail; officials not confirming yet

Family members contacted Eyewitness News to identify the girl as 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the family's statements and are still working to officially identify the victim. They have released a sketch in an effort to develop information from the public.
The family has put up a makeshift memorial for Trinity near where a body was found in a rollaway duffel bag on March 5.
Antonio Jones, who said he is Trinity's father, described the girl as "fun, loving, big heart, bubbly."
"Little girl could've been whatever she wanted to be in life," he said.
The memorial at the site adorned with balloons and teddy bears declares "Rest In Heaven Our Trinity Love Jones."
Her body was found that morning on a hiking trail south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive.
Officials said it appeared the body had been pushed off the edge of the roadway down an embankment onto an equestrian trail within 24 hours of the discovery by local workers doing maintenance on the trail.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner's office later ruled her death a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.