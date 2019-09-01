Family identifies victim of downtown Fresno crash as Fresno State student, driver charged with DUI

Video captured by an ABC30 insider showed the aftermath of a deadly crash that took place just after midnight on Saturday.
Witness Joseph Verduzco said the scene was "pretty overwhelming, a lot of emotions."
The driver of a truck slammed into five parked cars, killing his passenger.
Family members identified the victim as 23-year-old Fresno State senior Luis Palma.
"He was unresponsive and had no pulse, we removed the individual, began CPR on him until paramedics arrived and unfortunately he was pronounced deceased at the scene," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.
According to police, 24-year-old Francisco Cabrera was under the influence when he was behind the wheel.
He was traveling at a high speed down Fulton before crashing.
One of the vehicles he hit belonged to Joseph Verduzco.
"I came out here and saw my car completely totaled," Verduzco said.
The force of the crash was so strong, it smashed the back end of Verduzco's car and spinning it 180 degrees.
"When I saw it, it was completely turned around, so you know the truck that hit it had to be coming pretty fast," he said.
Verduzco is now working with his insurance. He says the damage is a minor loss in comparison to the loss of life.
According to Palma's brother Ezequiel, Luis and Cabrera were both friends and went out to an event on Friday night.
The family is still in shock.
"My father is really strong. He is trying to keep me and my younger brother motivated and keeps giving us words to not worry, to not cry, that it is going to be OK," Ezequiel said.
Ezequiel said his brother aspired to be a teacher. Luis started his final semester at Fresno State a few weeks ago and was a member of the Nu Alpha Kappa fraternity. He was working towards his credential and tutored third graders.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
Cabrera is currently facing charges of manslaughter and felony DUI.