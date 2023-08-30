Charges filed against man accused of kidnapping family in Fresno

If convicted on all charges, Coronado faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges have been filed against the man accused of kidnapping a family in Fresno last week.

Cristian Guadalupe Ortiz Coronado has been charged with four counts of kidnapping for ransom, two counts of child abuse, and two counts of attempted kidnapping.

Police say a man paid the 31-year-old New Mexico resident to bring family members across the border to Fresno.

After arriving in the city on Friday, Fresno police say Coronado demanded more money and drove away with some of the victims.

Police lured him back to Fresno, arrested him, and rescued the family members.

If convicted on all charges, Coronado faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

He's expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday morning.