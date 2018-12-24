Family loses home in house fire hours before Christmas

A family living in West Central Fresno is out of a home just hours before Christmas after a fire broke out in their garage near Brawley and Dayton."They were actually in the kitchen about to eat dinner. Thought it was problem with light fixture, came outside and saw neighbor putting water realized their house was on fire," said Thomas Cope with Fresno Fire.Firefighters say the family was already out of the home when they arrived.They believe the fire went from the garage into the attic but was not burning near any smoke detectors so they never went off.Fire crews rescued several birds in cages from the flames.No one was injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire is under investigation.