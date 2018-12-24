HOUSE FIRE

Family loses home in house fire in West Central Fresno hours before Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

Family loses home in house fire hours before Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A family living in West Central Fresno is out of a home just hours before Christmas after a fire broke out in their garage near Brawley and Dayton.

"They were actually in the kitchen about to eat dinner. Thought it was problem with light fixture, came outside and saw neighbor putting water realized their house was on fire," said Thomas Cope with Fresno Fire.

Firefighters say the family was already out of the home when they arrived.

They believe the fire went from the garage into the attic but was not burning near any smoke detectors so they never went off.

Fire crews rescued several birds in cages from the flames.

No one was injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireFresno - West Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSE FIRE
HOLIDAY HEROES: Fire crews rescue mother and daughter, save Christmas
Family escapes early morning house fire in Central Fresno
Woman carrying gasoline burned in Fresno house fire
2 people badly burned in suspicious house fire in Central Fresno
More house fire
Top Stories
HOLIDAY HEROES: Fire crews rescue mother and daughter, save Christmas
Fresno County Sheriff's Office spots Santa's sleigh on overnight flight
Armed robber storms into restaurant demanding cash in Northwest Fresno
Tulare County authorities rescue dog from canal
Hanford family delivers 425 meals to CRMC on Christmas Eve
Police search for shooting suspect in Parlier
Families welcome home loved ones for holiday season
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks still open during government shutdown
Show More
Merced teen gives out nearly 100 care packages to homeless
Local athletes give back to the Fresno community, VCH
Fresno Rescue Mission preparing for Christmas meals
CHP launches maximum enforcement patrols for Christmas Holiday
Christmas Eve shoppers hit the stores for last-minute deals
More News