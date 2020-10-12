Family mourning loss of 47-year-old father shot and killed in Fresno

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is mourning after the loss of their father -- 47-year old James Soto -- who was found dead in his car four days ago.

Fresno Police tells us Soto was shot in his upper torso.

Now, investigators say they believe he was murdered days before his body was found.

His only daughter opened up to ABC30 about the type of person her dad was.

"He was such an outgoing person, so loud and so friendly," says Stephanie Soto. "It wasn't my dads time. My dad was only 47 years old, he had me when he was 20 years old. It was not his time to leave at all. So I just want whoever this is to see this -- and see their daugher in me, see their sister in me, see their relative in me and understand you hurt me, your hurt my family."

Soto says her father was not involved with any gangs, and he was an H-Vac contractor.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomicide investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lakers win 17th NBA title after beating Heat in NBA Finals Game 6
16-year-old girl shot and killed in Central Fresno identified
Man arrested after barricading himself into room in Madera County
Body found along Highway 180 near Dunlap Rd., authorities investigating as homicide
Hobb's Grove haunted attraction opens in Sanger with new guidelines
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno man battling rare cancer runs 37 miles on 37th birthday
Show More
Hit-and-run driver crashes into tree in Madera, police say
Bulldog Breakdown: Preparing Fresno State student-athletes for career building
Some Fresno Unified kids to return to campus starting Monday
Creek Fire: 333,880 acres burned, 55% contained
Bulldog Breakdown: Offensive line coach receiving recognition as successful young coach
More TOP STORIES News