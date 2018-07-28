CARR FIRE

Family needs your help finding children, great grandmother missing in Carr Fire

Two young children and their great grandmother are missing in the Carr Fire and their family needs your help to find them. Five-year-old Emily Roberts, four-year-old James Roberts, and 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe haven't been seen Thursday, July 26. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
REDDING, Calif. --
Two young children and their great grandmother are missing in the Carr Fire and their family needs your help to find them.

Five-year-old Emily Roberts, four-year-old James Roberts, and 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe haven't been seen Thursday, July 26.

The family has contacted local hospitals and shelters but have not found their missing loved ones.

If you have any information, please call 530-276-4496.

There are alternative numbers to call and extra photos in this tweet:
