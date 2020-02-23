missing man

Family not giving up on finding man last seen near Shaver Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the last three days, Collette Shannon's son, Cody King, has been missing in the cold mountains of Fresno County.

"The whole day went by and by the time it was dark again, I just lost all hope for a minute and just broke down and lost it," Shannon said.

Wednesday afternoon, King and his girlfriend Antionette Ybarra, went up to the Dinkey Creek area near Shaver Lake.

Ybarra says they had been there a few times before they were going to hangout.

"We talked about if the snow got too thick than we would turn back," Ybarra said.

After driving a little longer, Ybarra says they decided to turn back. But as they attempted to do that, they got stuck in the snow.

According to Ybarra, after unsuccessfully trying to clear the wheels, King decided to search for help.

"He said he was going to go and I asked if can I go with you, and he said, no it's okay, stay here."

He never came back.

"I just said no, he is going to come back, so I left the car on, and I stayed there all night," Ybarra said.

When the sun came up, Ybarra went searching for help. She walked about two miles before she could find anyone.

"I didn't know what was going on, and that is all I was trying to think about was getting back to town and seeing if he was okay," Ybarra said.

Fresno County Sheriff investigators believe someone picked up Cody and took him to an area where he thought there was cellphone service.

Detectives say they have found evidence leading them to believe that King is still mobile. They found some shoe track as recently as Saturday.

The sheriff's department said they are using all their resources to find Cody and have also requested help from outside agencies.
