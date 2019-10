Family of 16-year-old boy killed in Hanford crash speaks out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned more about a fatal car crash that claimed the lives of two Tulare cousins.22-year-old Casey Bernardo and 16-year-old Giovanni Azevado Ramirez died Friday night after running a stop sign and crashing into semi-truck near Seventh and Grangeville.The family tells Action News the two were on their way to work. Casey was a Tulare Western High School graduate and Giovanni was a junior.Their loss is weighing heavy on the hearts of the community."These are kids that had a long road ahead of them, unfortunately, because of this tragedy their lives were cut short, so I expressed our support for them during this time," said Tulare Western principal Kevin Covert.Giovanni's family said the teen had just turned 16.His mother, Lucy Ramirez, sent Action News a statement:A moment of silence will be held at Tulare Western's upcoming Friday night football game.Giovanni's family has set up a GoFundMe account