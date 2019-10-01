fatal crash

Family of 16-year-old boy killed in Hanford crash speaks out

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned more about a fatal car crash that claimed the lives of two Tulare cousins.

22-year-old Casey Bernardo and 16-year-old Giovanni Azevado Ramirez died Friday night after running a stop sign and crashing into semi-truck near Seventh and Grangeville.

The family tells Action News the two were on their way to work. Casey was a Tulare Western High School graduate and Giovanni was a junior.

Their loss is weighing heavy on the hearts of the community.

"These are kids that had a long road ahead of them, unfortunately, because of this tragedy their lives were cut short, so I expressed our support for them during this time," said Tulare Western principal Kevin Covert.

RELATED: Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash

Giovanni's family said the teen had just turned 16.

His mother, Lucy Ramirez, sent Action News a statement:

"Giovonni had just turned 16 on July 25th, he was tragically taken from us before he was able to begin his journey in life. Gio was very ambitious growing up, he enjoyed sports and being around his family. He was taken from us much too soon, and we are now unable to watch him grow and enjoy the simple pleasures in life. Our hearts will forever be broken, we will miss Gio's contagious laugh and goofy character, he will always be in our hearts. We'd like to thank those who have reached out to the family, all of your prayers are greatly appreciated."

A moment of silence will be held at Tulare Western's upcoming Friday night football game.

Giovanni's family has set up a GoFundMe account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordkings countyhanfordfatal crashtulare county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Suspected DUI driver responsible for deadly crash: CHP
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
Cyclist killed after crash with car in Fresno County
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police find honey oil lab while responding to shots fired during domestic dispute
Bulldog gang members arrested for theft ring targeting Fresno retailers
Deputies continue month-long search for missing Fresno man
VIDEO: Catering cart loses control at Chicago airport
Fallen firefighter honored with highway dedication in Los Banos
Prosecutors: Co-conspirator will unmask Fresno man as disguised shooter in 2018 murder
High-end home invasion nets $6.4M in purses, cash and tea
Show More
Prosecutor calls officer's testimony on killing neighbor 'absurd'
California to let child care workers unionize
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Gas prices rise in the Valley, up 23 cents in Fresno
8-year-old boy dies after being struck by car in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News