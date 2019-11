EMBED >More News Videos Fresno Police say the man was discovered in the water near Yosemite and Belmont Avenues just before 12:30 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office is searching for the family of 48-year-old Thomas Pena, whose body was found in a central Fresno canal Saturday.Pena was discovered near Belmont and Fulton Avenues. Officials say there were no signs of trauma to his body.Officials say they want to find Pena's family to allow for him to have a proper burial.Anyone who is related or may have information about Pena's relatives is asked to contact the Fresno County Coroner's Office at 559-600-3400.