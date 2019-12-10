house fire

Family of 5 loses home in Fresno County fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family of five lost their home in an overnight fire in Fresno County.

The fire broke out in the area of Watts Valley Road and Maxon Road in the Tollhouse area shortly before 2 a.m.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to arrive on the scene due to the home being in a remote location. The home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Four adults and one child made it out of the house safely.

"There was someone that was sleeping in a chair that I believe was in the living room and woke up to do something early in the morning and noticed there was a fire," said Battalion Chief Shawn Hogan. "(That person) got everyone out of bed and out of the house."

The home is a total loss, and the Red Cross is helping the family find a temporary home. The blaze did not pose a threat to other properties nearby, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
