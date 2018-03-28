Family of 6 left without home after fire rips through Central Fresno apartment

A family of six is looking for a new place to stay after a fire destroyed their Central Fresno apartment.The fire broke out around 10:45 Tuesday night at a complex on White and Clark. Firefighters said it started in the back bedroom and extended to the second floor.Officials said there was extensive fire damage to two units but one was vacant. Not all six family members were home in the occupied unit when the fire started.Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Reitz said, "There was about three home this evening, fortunately, the two children were able to get out safely. One parent was injured with some minor injuries or burns, singeing and stuff like that."The parent was treated for his injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters said it may have been caused by an electrical problem.