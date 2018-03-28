FRESNO

Family of 6 left without home after fire rips through Central Fresno apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

A family of six is looking for a new place to stay after fire destroyed their Central Fresno apartment. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A family of six is looking for a new place to stay after a fire destroyed their Central Fresno apartment.

The fire broke out around 10:45 Tuesday night at a complex on White and Clark. Firefighters said it started in the back bedroom and extended to the second floor.

Officials said there was extensive fire damage to two units but one was vacant. Not all six family members were home in the occupied unit when the fire started.

Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Reitz said, "There was about three home this evening, fortunately, the two children were able to get out safely. One parent was injured with some minor injuries or burns, singeing and stuff like that."

The parent was treated for his injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters said it may have been caused by an electrical problem.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresnoapartment fireFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News