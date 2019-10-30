Family of boy killed in SoCal school fight files wrongful death claim against school district

By ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. -- The family of a 13-year-old boy killed in a Moreno Valley school fight will file a wrongful death claim against the school district.

Diego Stolz died after two students allegedly beat him at Landmark Middle School. The vicious incident was captured on cell phone video. Those students are facing one count of voluntary manslaughter each.

Stolz parents claim the school district has a long history of student altercations on its campus and failed to take bullying complaints made by the family seriously as well failed to enforce anti-bullying policies to protect its students.
The family claims during Diego's seventh grade school year in 2018-2019, boys at the school repeatedly verbally and physically bullied him, and Diego's guardians made several complaints to the school's administrators.

The claim was filed on behalf of guardians Juana Salcedo and Felipe Salcedo.

"It is appalling that the school, which is supposed to protect its students, failed to address aggressive bullying that was occurring on its school grounds, even after multiple complaints were made," an attorney for the family said. "This gross incompetence by the school and its administrators led to the death of a young boy, who was subjected to horrific abuse while the administrators looked the other way. The family is devastated by the loss of Diego."
