Family of five injured in suspected drunk driving crash

A possible drunk driving crash landed three kids and their mother in the hospital while their father went to jail.

CHP officers found their SUV rolled up an embankment just off Highway 180 near Cedar at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Based on tire tracks, they believe the father veered off the road at a high speed and crashed up the hill, breaking windows and denting the SUV pretty badly.

Paramedics got an infant out of a car seat and took the three young children and their mother to a hospital.

The father also went for treatment, but with a CHP escort. Officers tell Action News they arrested 27-year-old Donovan Yang for felony DUI and child endangerment because of visible injuries on the children.
