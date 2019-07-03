Family of four displaced after house fire in Madera

A family of four and their seven cats were able to escape their Madera home before it went up in flames Wednesday morning.The fire was first reported around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after the family heard a crackling noise at their home.When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved and spreading to the garage.The family says although they were able to get seven cats our they are still looking for two more.Fire officials say two cars were destroyed by the flames and the cause is still under investigation.