Family of four displaced after house fire in Madera

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 500 block of Granada Drive.

A family of four and their seven cats were able to escape their Madera home before it went up in flames Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after the family heard a crackling noise at their home.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved and spreading to the garage.

The family says although they were able to get seven cats our they are still looking for two more.

Fire officials say two cars were destroyed by the flames and the cause is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News