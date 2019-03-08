Family of Fresno man beaten and left for dead pleads for information

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a man who died just days after he was found injured in a Central Fresno alley is now pleading for the public's help to identify any person or vehicle that could help solve the crime.According to his family, Ernesto Hernandez did not have any enemies and had lived in the neighborhood for 15 years before he was found on the ground unconscious just a few steps away from his home.A religious candle still flickers in the alley where Hernandez was violently beaten and left for dead.The 53-year-old was discovered on February 24 and died a week later in the hospital.His family says he never regained consciousness."We seek justice for Ernie Hernandez. Our family seeks justice for our brother because he was brutally beaten and viciously taken from us by cowardly people in my opinion," says Isabel Riley, his sister.Detectives are working on leads but the murder remains unsolved."He lived in that area - so did he get in a squabble with somebody when he was walking down the alley and they got into it and that person took off? Right now we're just searching for answers," says Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.And so is the family. They describe Hernandez as a quiet guy who kept to himself and don't believe he had any issues with anyone.Hernandez was found in Fresno's Mayfair District, a part of town that has seen its share of violence and gang activity over the years.The family hopes by going on TV someone will come forward with information that could lead to an arrest."How can you live with your conscience? What kind of a person are you?" asks Jeno Perez, his brother."I believe confidently that the people who've done this may know somebody in the neighborhood may be related to somebody in the neighborhood but came from outside the neighborhood," says Riley.While detectives search for the suspects and a motive in this case, you can always call Crime Stoppers with any information you may have.