Family of man killed in Orinda Airbnb Halloween party shooting speak out

ORINDA, Calif. -- The family of a 24-year-old Pittsburg man killed at the Orinda Halloween Party is speaking to ABC7 News.Relatives of Omar Taylor, Jr. are stunned over the violence which erupted at the gathering. They say he was there for one reason, to entertain party-goers with music."To get that call was devastating," said Laneisha Epps.Epps never imagined the news would be so tragic. Her stepson, Omar Taylor, Jr. was shot and killed at a Halloween Party in Orinda."I personally think this was a senseless, careless act. It's such a traumatic experience the family is taking on now," said Epps.The family says Taylor was there to DJ the party."Music and DJ'ing was his happiness, I don't even think he was going in thinking there was trouble or anything," Omari Taylor.Omari Taylor says his brother worked all the time as a DJ. The Halloween party where about 100 people gathered was just another job to help support his young daughter."He was a good man. If he was here right now, he'd want everyone to stay strong," said Taylor.To honor the life of his brother, Omari, who is a varsity football player at Clayton Valley High in Concord played Friday night's game against De La Salle.He says it's what Omar would have wanted."He wanted to be successful in everything and he wanted to care of everyone, take care of his children's children's children. That's what his plan was," said Omari Taylor.At the house where the party was held, we found Nicole Stagnaro and her son leaving flowers."I'm just here to do something kind. I feel helpless, what else can we do but support those who've lost children, right?" said Stagnaro."That's the tragic part, everyone for Halloween was getting dressed up having fun, thinking they were coming home," said Laneisha Epps.